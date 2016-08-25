Aug 25 Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase up to 2 million shares of its common stock, representing a 2.49 percent stake

* Say shares to be buys back at the price of up to 8 billion yen in total, from Aug. 26 to Dec. 22

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Wh4QHq

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)