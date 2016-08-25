UPDATE 1-Audi's push to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
Aug 25 Helios Techno Holding Co Ltd :
* Says its unit Phoenix Electric and the unit's employee have been ordered to send document to Kobe District Public Prosecutors Office, under suspicion of violation of Industrial Safety and Health Act
* Says the suspicion of violation of Industrial Safety and Health Act regarding an accident happened in unit's plant on May 12
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3HFJaG
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
STOCKHOLM, May 18 Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday it would start vehicle assembly operations in India this year aiming to grab a bigger share of the country's fast-growing premium car segment.