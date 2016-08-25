Aug 25 Capcom Co Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase up to 1.5 million shares of its common stock, representing a 2.67 percent stake

* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 3.3 billion yen in total, from Aug. 26 to Sep. 21

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WTAYQR

