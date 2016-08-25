Aug 25 DAEWOO SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION 2 CO.,
LTD. :
* Says it will merge with Ipageon Co.,Ltd., which is engaged
in the provision of VoIP and IMS solutions
* Says merger ratio of 1: 103.7525 between the co and
Ipageon
* 14,525,350 new shares will be issued for the merger
* Expects merger effective date of Jan. 13, 2017 and
registered date of Jan. 16, 2017
* The co will survive and Ipageon will be dissolved after
the merger
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jGPMzt
