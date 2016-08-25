Indian shares edge lower after hitting record highs
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.
** Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd rise as much as 7.34 pct to a record high of 702.65 rupees
** Co says receives establishment inspection report for its Chennai facility, in Eastern India from U.S. FDA, which approves exports from the plant
** U.S. FDA had conducted an inspection of plant in February
** Over 1.36 mln shares change hands as of 0807 GMT, five times the 30-day average
** Stock among top pct gainers on the S&P BSE 200 index
May 16 Indian shares closed at a record high on Tuesday, with the broader NSE index crossing 9,500 points intraday for the first time ever, as expectations of good monsoon rains eased inflation fears and bolstered the economic growth outlook.