** Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd rise as much as 7.34 pct to a record high of 702.65 rupees

** Co says receives establishment inspection report for its Chennai facility, in Eastern India from U.S. FDA, which approves exports from the plant

** U.S. FDA had conducted an inspection of plant in February

** Over 1.36 mln shares change hands as of 0807 GMT, five times the 30-day average

** Stock among top pct gainers on the S&P BSE 200 index