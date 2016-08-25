BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 468.2 million rupees versus 528.2 million rupees year ago
Aug 25 Mega Study Edu Co. Ltd :
* Says it will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, Mbest. Co. Ltd., which is engaged in online education business, to improve operating efficiency and create synergy
* Merger effective date of Nov. 1
* The company will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/iUuu7p
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 8.55 billion rupees