UPDATE 1-Audi's push to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
Aug 25 Maruhachi Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell 7.3 million shares of G L BOWRON & CO LIMITED for A$16.9 million, to a Hongkong-based company Rich Development Limited
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1I5tKn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
STOCKHOLM, May 18 Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday it would start vehicle assembly operations in India this year aiming to grab a bigger share of the country's fast-growing premium car segment.