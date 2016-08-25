Aug 25 Nintendo Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 60,401 shares (70 percent stake) in JESNET Co. Ltd. for 4,680 million yen, and will hold a 70 percent stake in JESNET after transaction

* Acquisition effective on April 3, 2017

* Says on the same day (April 3, 2017 ) as JESNET becomes a subsidiary of Nintendo, JESNET will accept the assignment of the video game wholesale business from AJIOKA Co., Ltd

