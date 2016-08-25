UPDATE 1-Audi's push to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
Aug 25 Jiangsu Hongdou Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says its property unit won bid to buy land located in Wuxi, China with bid price of 1.45 billion yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Jpw3Ml
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
STOCKHOLM, May 18 Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday it would start vehicle assembly operations in India this year aiming to grab a bigger share of the country's fast-growing premium car segment.