UPDATE 1-Audi's push to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
Aug 25 Zoa Corp :
* Says it plans to buy back up to 280,000 shares for up to 200.2 million yen
* Says the result will be disclosed on Aug. 26
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/Da7s
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
STOCKHOLM, May 18 Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday it would start vehicle assembly operations in India this year aiming to grab a bigger share of the country's fast-growing premium car segment.