UPDATE 1-Audi's push to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
Aug 25 Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 10.6 percent y/y at 559.3 million yuan ($84.03 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bhH0wC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6560 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
STOCKHOLM, May 18 Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday it would start vehicle assembly operations in India this year aiming to grab a bigger share of the country's fast-growing premium car segment.