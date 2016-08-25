UPDATE 1-Audi's push to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
Aug 25 Lao Feng Xiang Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 2.4 percent y/y at 522.9 million yuan ($78.57 million)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2bQdzgC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6548 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Audi mirrors VW push into electric cars, self-drive tech (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
STOCKHOLM, May 18 Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday it would start vehicle assembly operations in India this year aiming to grab a bigger share of the country's fast-growing premium car segment.