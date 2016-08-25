BRIEF-Xinxiang Chemical Fiber to invest 887.3 mln yuan in new chemical fibre project
* Says board approves to invest 887.3 million yuan ($128.71 million) in new chemical fibre project
Aug 25 Suminoe Textile Co Ltd :
* Says it filed for delay in submitting the full-year report for fiscal year ended May 2016 to a deadline of Oct. 31 from Aug. 31
* Says it filed for delay in submitting the Q1 report for fiscal year ending May 2017 to a deadline of Nov. 15 from Oct. 15
* Says it plans to repurchase 2.24 percent stake of shares for up to 2.9 billion yen in total, on May 18