Aug 25 Suminoe Textile Co Ltd :

* Says it filed for delay in submitting the full-year report for fiscal year ended May 2016 to a deadline of Oct. 31 from Aug. 31

* Says it filed for delay in submitting the Q1 report for fiscal year ending May 2017 to a deadline of Nov. 15 from Oct. 15

Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/DaSa

