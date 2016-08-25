BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 468.2 million rupees versus 528.2 million rupees year ago
Aug 25 Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 456.3 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Aug 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bkfRbc
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 468.2 million rupees versus 528.2 million rupees year ago
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 8.55 billion rupees