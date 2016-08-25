BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 468.2 million rupees versus 528.2 million rupees year ago
Aug 25 Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 27.2 percent y/y at 669.7 million yuan ($100.62 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bPtXi0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 8.55 billion rupees