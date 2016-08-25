BRIEF-Dwarikesh Sugar Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 468.2 million rupees versus 528.2 million rupees year ago
Aug 25 ZheJiang BangJie Digital Knitting Share Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a Zhejiang-based network technology JV with four partners
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 24.7 million yuan and the co will hold 45 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/uUZAyG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 468.2 million rupees versus 528.2 million rupees year ago
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 8.55 billion rupees