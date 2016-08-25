Indonesia's March loan growth accelerates to 9.2 pct y/y
JAKARTA, May 18 Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from February's 8.6 percent pace, the central bank said on Thursday.
Aug 25 Sichuan Languang Development Co Ltd
* Says units win land auctions for a combined 1.3 billion yuan ($195.29 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bRukta
* Prudential appoints Nic Nicandrou as chief executive of Prudential Corporation Asia