Aug 25 Baofeng Group Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan ($300.50 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says H1 net profit up 181.6 percent y/y at 18.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cajOkc; bit.ly/2bip9pi

($1 = 6.6555 Chinese yuan renminbi)