Aug 25 Shenzhen Prince New Materials Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire mobile game developer FL Mobile for 5.0 billion yuan ($751.26 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 2.7 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bzgjBa

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6555 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)