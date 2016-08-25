BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto March-qtr profit down about 16 pct
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 8.55 billion rupees
Aug 25 Shenzhen Prince New Materials Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire mobile game developer FL Mobile for 5.0 billion yuan ($751.26 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 2.7 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bzgjBa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6555 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter consol net profit after tax 1.07 billion rupees