BRIEF-Transiro: major customer places additional order
* TOTAL ORDER VALUE IS ABOUT SEK 188,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 25 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says it plans to launch asset-backed securities worth up to 1.2 billion yuan ($180.31 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bDH6y9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6553 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* TOTAL ORDER VALUE IS ABOUT SEK 188,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. He was 52.