Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - May 17, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 17 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
BANGALORE, Aug 25 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32700 ICS-201(B22mm) 33200 ICS-102(B22mm) 27300 ICS-103(23mm) 34000 ICS-104(24mm) 38500 ICS-202(26mm) 45200 ICS-105(26mm) 40400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 41600 ICS-105(27mm) 45900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 41400 ICS-105MMA(27) 43100 ICS-105PHR(28) 46300 ICS-105(28mm) 44800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 44700 ICS-105(29mm) 45600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 45500 ICS-105(30mm) 46700 ICS-105(31mm) 47500 ICS-106(32mm) 47900 ICS-107(34mm) 56800
Castor seeds Spot prices –May 18 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,51,000-0,52,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,850-0,905 versus 0,840-0,895 previous