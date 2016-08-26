BRIEF-Tata Coffee March-qtr consol profit rises more than three fold
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 26 PROSTEMICS CO.LTD. :
* Says 1.49 billion won worth of the co's first convertible bonds have been converted into 1.49 million shares at 1,000 won per share
* Says new shares listing date is Sep. 19
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/3H4uVU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 Britain's ruling Conservative Party on Thursday pledged to abolish the independent Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and roll it into a broader, national crime-fighting body if it wins the June 8 national election.