BRIEF-Tata Coffee March-qtr consol profit rises more than three fold
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 26 Zoa Corp :
* Says it repurchased 270,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of about 193 million yen in total, on Aug. 26
* Says previous plan disclosed on Aug. 25
* Says DAIWABO INFORMATION SYSTEM's voting rights in the co decreased to 35.85 percent from 44.16 percent
* Says an individual's voting rights in the co decreased to 35.95 percent from 31.28 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zulC2q
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 Britain's ruling Conservative Party on Thursday pledged to abolish the independent Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and roll it into a broader, national crime-fighting body if it wins the June 8 national election.