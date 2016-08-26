BRIEF-Avichina Industry & Technology says AVIC Avionics to issue convertible corporate bonds
* AVIC Avionics proposes to launch public issuance of convertible corporate bonds with total expected amount of proceeds not exceeding RMB2.4 billion
Aug 26 MIG Unmobi Technology INC :
* Says it to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders as H1 2016 dividend
