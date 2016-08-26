BRIEF-Norwegian Property successful placement of new secured bonds
* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND REFINANCING OF EXISTING DEBT
Aug 26 CTBC Financial Holding :
* Says its subsidiary CTBC Bank will use 170 million yuan to jointly set up consumer finance company
* Says CTBC Bank will hold 34 percent stake in the new company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cvnW6i
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 Royal Mail's annual profit fell by less than expected as tighter cost controls and growth in its European delivery and UK parcel businesses helped offset a continued decline in letters.