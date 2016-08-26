Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** Shares of Welspun India Ltd rise as much as 6.8 pct, heading for their first gain in five sessions
** At Thursday's low, Welspun had a market value of 53.55 bln rupees, nearly half the market value it had last Friday
** U.S. retailer Target accused Welspun of passing off cheap sheets as premium Egyptian cotton; Bed Bath & Beyond says has ordered external audit
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.