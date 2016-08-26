** Shares of Welspun India Ltd rise as much as 6.8 pct, heading for their first gain in five sessions

** At Thursday's low, Welspun had a market value of 53.55 bln rupees, nearly half the market value it had last Friday

** U.S. retailer Target accused Welspun of passing off cheap sheets as premium Egyptian cotton; Bed Bath & Beyond says has ordered external audit

