Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 26 Action Square Co., Ltd. :
* Says 2 billion won worth of its first convertible bonds have been converted into 398,000 shares at 5,000 won per share
* Says listing date of Sep. 19 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/zpWYZQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)