Aug 26 Liaoning SG Automotive Group :

* Says it completed private placement of 55.3 million new shares at 6.99 yuan per share with amount of 386.4 million yuan

* Says a Shenzhen-based investment limited partnership raised stake in it to 7.2 percent up from 0 percent due to the new share issuance

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZnNdbf; goo.gl/axOhSt

