Aug 26 Pocket Card Co Ltd :

* Says co's current third major shareholder, FamilyMart Co Ltd will transfer 15 percent stake in co to Circle K Sunkus Co Ltd which will be the third major shareholder of co after the transaction

* Shareholding structure change will occur on Sep. 1

* Says Circle K Sunkus is the wholly owned subsidiary of UNY Group Holdings, and will take over CVS business after merger of FamilyMart and UNY Group Holdings effective on Sep. 1

