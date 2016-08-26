BRIEF-Invalda Invl says finished share buy-back
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 26 Pocket Card Co Ltd :
* Says co's current third major shareholder, FamilyMart Co Ltd will transfer 15 percent stake in co to Circle K Sunkus Co Ltd which will be the third major shareholder of co after the transaction
* Shareholding structure change will occur on Sep. 1
* Says Circle K Sunkus is the wholly owned subsidiary of UNY Group Holdings, and will take over CVS business after merger of FamilyMart and UNY Group Holdings effective on Sep. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/K5HhAR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.