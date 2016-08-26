Aug 26 Mamiya-OP Co Ltd :

* Says it to fully acquire Japan-based co Kasco that engaged in production and sale of golf equipment

* Says one Kasco's ordinary share can be exchanged to 0.38 ordinary share of the co

* Says the transaction will effective on Nov. 4

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4QDkjl

