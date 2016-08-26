Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 26 Mamiya-OP Co Ltd :
* Says it to fully acquire Japan-based co Kasco that engaged in production and sale of golf equipment
* Says one Kasco's ordinary share can be exchanged to 0.38 ordinary share of the co
* Says the transaction will effective on Nov. 4
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4QDkjl
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
NAIROBI, May 18 Swedish truck maker AB Volvo is to start assembling vehicles in Kenya, part of a series of investments aimed at boosting the company's presence in the region, the company said on Thursday.