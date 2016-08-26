Aug 26 ** Shares of Wipro Ltd fall as much as 1.53 pct to its lowest since June 2014

** A block deal of 1.73 lakh shares changed hands at 500.3 rupees on the BSE on Friday, Thomson Reuters data shows

** Stock broke support from the 61.8 pct Fibonacci projection level at 511.40 rupees, on the price fall from the Mar 11, 2015 high of 677.60 rupees to the April 24, 2015 low of 512.50 rupees and a retracement to the Oct. 1, 2015 high of 613.30, on Thursday (tmsnrt.rs/2bEmZeP)

** Trend intensity indicator (TI) increased 2 points from Thursday's level to 23 points, indicating stock is in a strong downtrend

** As per StarMine data, 16 of 47 analysts covering the stock have "sell" or "strong sell" rating, compared with 13 "buy" or "strong buy" ratings, while 18 analysts have "hold" ratings

** Stock down about 10 pct this year as of Thursday's close, compared with an 8.13-pct gain for the broader NSE index

