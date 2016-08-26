BRIEF-Amgen submits Biologics License Application to the FDA for erenumab
* Amgen submits biologics license application to the fda for erenumab
Aug 26 Tella Inc :
* Says it to sell its wholly owned Japan-based unit that engaged in small short-term insurance business, to a Japan-based co that engaged in consulting business
* Says transaction price of 6 million yen
* Says the transaction will effective on Aug. 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7fBoHP
* PARTNERS OF TRANSMEDIUM SP. Z O.O. RESOLVED TO LAUNCH PROCESS OF LIQUIDATING THE COMPANY