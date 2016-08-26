BRIEF-Invalda Invl says finished share buy-back
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 26 NEC Capital Solutions Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 9th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with subscription date on Aug. 26 and payment date on Sep. 2
* Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date Sep. 2, 2109 and coupon rate 0.140 pct per annum
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hHiGBw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.