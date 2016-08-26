Aug 26 NEC Capital Solutions Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 9th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with subscription date on Aug. 26 and payment date on Sep. 2

* Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date Sep. 2, 2109 and coupon rate 0.140 pct per annum

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hHiGBw

