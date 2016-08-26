BRIEF-India's V I P Industries March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 189.2 million rupees versus profit 129.2 million rupees year ago
Aug 26 Abbott India Ltd
* Says june-quarter net profit 740.1 million rupees
* Says june-quarter sales 7.31 billion rupees
* Says net profit in june-quarter last year was 673.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; sales was 6.31 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2bEoJ7w) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 307.5 million rupees versus profit 384.2 million rupees year ago