Aug 26 Abbott India Ltd

* Says june-quarter net profit 740.1 million rupees

* Says june-quarter sales 7.31 billion rupees

* Says net profit in june-quarter last year was 673.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; sales was 6.31 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2bEoJ7w) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)