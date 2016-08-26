Aug 26 Diamond Dining Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 1.8 million shares of Zetton Inc from Kenichi Inamoto via takeover bid on Sep. 1

* Says it will raise voting rights in Zetton to 42 percent from 0 percent after the acquisition

* Says Kenichi Inamoto will cut voting rights in Zetton to 7.2 percent from 38.7 percent

* Says takeover bid offering plan disclosed on July 15

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cC3kqB; goo.gl/DvI957

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)