Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 26 Diamond Dining Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 1.8 million shares of Zetton Inc from Kenichi Inamoto via takeover bid on Sep. 1
* Says it will raise voting rights in Zetton to 42 percent from 0 percent after the acquisition
* Says Kenichi Inamoto will cut voting rights in Zetton to 7.2 percent from 38.7 percent
* Says takeover bid offering plan disclosed on July 15
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cC3kqB; goo.gl/DvI957
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NAIROBI, May 18 Swedish truck maker AB Volvo is to start assembling vehicles in Kenya, part of a series of investments aimed at boosting the company's presence in the region, the company said on Thursday.