Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 26 Hakata Takumi Kougei Inc :
* Says it to take out loan of 11 million yen on Aug. 26
* Says the loan with annual interest rate of 1.375 percent and will maturity on Feb. 25, 2017
* Says proceeds to be used as operating capital
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QCPfjq
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NAIROBI, May 18 Swedish truck maker AB Volvo is to start assembling vehicles in Kenya, part of a series of investments aimed at boosting the company's presence in the region, the company said on Thursday.