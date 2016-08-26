Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 26 HKS Co Ltd :
* Says it completed repurchase of 94,000 shares for 85.0 million yen
* Says previous plan disclosed on Feb. 17
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KQ04Z3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NAIROBI, May 18 Swedish truck maker AB Volvo is to start assembling vehicles in Kenya, part of a series of investments aimed at boosting the company's presence in the region, the company said on Thursday.