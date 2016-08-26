BRIEF-Invalda Invl says finished share buy-back
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 26 Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc :
* Says the co announces merger between three bank units, The Tokyo Tomin Bank, Limited, The Yachiyo Bank, Limited and ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited, effective on May 1, 2018
* The Tokyo Tomin Bank and ShinGinko Tokyo will be dissolved after the transaction, and The Yachiyo Bank as the surviving company will be renamed as Kiraboshi Bank,Ltd
* Says the co's name will be changed into Tokyo Kiraboshi Financial Group,Inc accordingly after the units' business integration, effective May 1, 2018
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QjVLmv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.