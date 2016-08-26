BRIEF-HP Inc declares cash dividend of $0.1327/shr
* Hp inc - board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 26 Techno Horizon Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says the co's sub-subsidiary company Chunichi Denshi CO., LTD. will sell information business to the co's subsidiary ELMO CO., LTD.
* Says Chunichi Denshi CO., LTD. will also sell industry business and production facilities to the co's subsidiary TIETECH Co.,Ltd.
* Says the transaction prices are not disclosed
* Says effective date on Oct. 1
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities