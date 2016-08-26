Aug 26 DUKSAN HI METAL CO.,LTD. :

* Says its unit Duksan UMT will be merged by DUKSAN TECHOPIA at a ratio of 1:0.670336

* Says 208,205 shares will be issued to fund the merger

* Says merger effective date of Oct. 31

