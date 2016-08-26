BRIEF-HP Inc declares cash dividend of $0.1327/shr
* Hp inc - board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 26 DUKSAN HI METAL CO.,LTD. :
* Says its unit Duksan UMT will be merged by DUKSAN TECHOPIA at a ratio of 1:0.670336
* Says 208,205 shares will be issued to fund the merger
* Says merger effective date of Oct. 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/V9bIXQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $750 million aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities