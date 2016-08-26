BRIEF-Invalda Invl says finished share buy-back
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 26 Daiwa Office Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue 1,169 units for 686.8 million yen via private placement to Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
* Says subscription date on Aug. 30 and payment date on Aug. 31
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.