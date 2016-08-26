BRIEF-Amgen submits Biologics License Application to the FDA for erenumab
* Amgen submits biologics license application to the fda for erenumab
Aug 26 Winning Health Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says its net profit up 624.2 percent at 423.5 million yuan ($63.51 million) in H1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bTRPl9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6678 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Amgen submits biologics license application to the fda for erenumab
* PARTNERS OF TRANSMEDIUM SP. Z O.O. RESOLVED TO LAUNCH PROCESS OF LIQUIDATING THE COMPANY