Aug 26 Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly owned U.S.-based unit, Oranos Group,Inc., plans to set up new unit Tchang Spirits Group,inc. in U.S.

* Says the new unit will be capitalized at $1 million

* Says the new unit will be engaged in sales and operation of wine and food business

