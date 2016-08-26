BRIEF-Siguldas Cmas Q1 2017 net turnover up to 263.3 thousand euros
* Q1 2017 NET TURNOVER WAS 263.3 THOUSAND EUROS, INCREASED 2.9 PERCENT AGAINST SAME PERIOD IN 2016
Aug 26 Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly owned U.S.-based unit, Oranos Group,Inc., plans to set up new unit Tchang Spirits Group,inc. in U.S.
* Says the new unit will be capitalized at $1 million
* Says the new unit will be engaged in sales and operation of wine and food business
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ztxTGi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 2017 NET TURNOVER WAS 263.3 THOUSAND EUROS, INCREASED 2.9 PERCENT AGAINST SAME PERIOD IN 2016
* Caesars Entertainment Corp - company will be launching a $90 million complete renovation of 1,270 rooms at Flamingo Las Vegas