BRIEF-Siguldas Cmas Q1 2017 net turnover up to 263.3 thousand euros
* Q1 2017 NET TURNOVER WAS 263.3 THOUSAND EUROS, INCREASED 2.9 PERCENT AGAINST SAME PERIOD IN 2016
Aug 26 Royal Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly owned unit, a Beijing-based cultural communication company, entered into agreement with a Beijing-based technology company to form strategy cooperation partnership
* Says two parties will cooperate on development of smart TV terminals
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CEUFy2
(Beijing Headline News)
* Caesars Entertainment Corp - company will be launching a $90 million complete renovation of 1,270 rooms at Flamingo Las Vegas