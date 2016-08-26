Aug 26 Manhattan Hotel Group :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$35,357,692 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$82,501,300 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Oct. 20

* Last date before book closure Oct. 21 with book closure period from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26

* Record date Oct. 26

* Cash dividend payment date Nov. 25

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZuszRn

