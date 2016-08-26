BRIEF-Siguldas Cmas Q1 2017 net turnover up to 263.3 thousand euros
* Q1 2017 NET TURNOVER WAS 263.3 THOUSAND EUROS, INCREASED 2.9 PERCENT AGAINST SAME PERIOD IN 2016
Aug 26 Manhattan Hotel Group :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$35,357,692 in total for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$82,501,300 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Oct. 20
* Last date before book closure Oct. 21 with book closure period from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26
* Record date Oct. 26
* Cash dividend payment date Nov. 25
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZuszRn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 2017 NET TURNOVER WAS 263.3 THOUSAND EUROS, INCREASED 2.9 PERCENT AGAINST SAME PERIOD IN 2016
* Caesars Entertainment Corp - company will be launching a $90 million complete renovation of 1,270 rooms at Flamingo Las Vegas