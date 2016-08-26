H&M: Chairman Stefan Persson buys 5 mln shares - Swedish FSA
** H&M Chairman Stefan Persson bought 5 million shares in the company between May 15-17, according to an update of the Swedish FSA's insider register on Thursday
Aug 26 Cofco Tunhe Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from Aug 29 pending announcement related to share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bFDfjV
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 1,333.6 -1,433.9 cents, up between 33 pct and 43 pct