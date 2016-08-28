Aug 28 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd

* Says it sees 9-month net profit up 150-200 percent y/y at 1.0-1.2 billion yuan ($149.95-$179.94 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cjvxww

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)