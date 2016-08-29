Citigroup says UK PM May to win majority of 104-190 in June 8 election
LONDON, May 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.
Aug 29 Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it completed full acquisition of Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. via takeover bid, effective Aug. 29(the U.S. time)
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/42E3Yf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8 election, Citigroup said in a research note published on Friday.
* Q1 net realized average oil price/service fees per barrel $44.38 versus $24.46