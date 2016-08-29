Britain's Grainger first-half profit rises
May 19 Grainger Plc, Britain's largest listed residential landlord, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit and said strong trading would continue over the second half.
Aug 29 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd :
* Sees 2016 Q1~Q3 net loss to be 9 million yuan, compared to net profit of Q1~Q3 of 2015(46.5 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HsgAnW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Grainger Plc, Britain's largest listed residential landlord, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit and said strong trading would continue over the second half.
* Offer to be made by Pallinghurst for whole of issued and to be issued share capital of Gemfields not already held by it