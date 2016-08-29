BRIEF-Tejnaksh Healthcare to start pharma sub unit
* Says is starting a pharma sub unit Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pR6aZj) Further company coverage:
Aug 29 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to raise stake in Zhejiang-based pharmaceutical unit to 100 percent from 85 percent, for 65.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/kxTXDO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says is starting a pharma sub unit Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pR6aZj) Further company coverage:
* SALES INCREASED C. 160% TO EUR2.6 MILLION FOR Q1 2017, COMPARED TO EUR1.0 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD 2016.